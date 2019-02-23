Flooding damage at Springer Opera House prompts theater officials to move upcoming production of “Evita” to CSU

Springer Opera House officials announced Friday morning they are moving their upcoming production of “Evita” to Columbus State University’s Riverside Complex.

“Columbus State University through the College of the Arts and the Theatre Department made an offer to us which we could not refuse,” said Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House.

Pierce said Springer officials and staff worked diligently with contractors to devise plans to keep his public promise of opening Evita on the Springer’s main stage March 8. Over the last few days, Pierce said it became clear many of those plans were only temporary measures to provide such necessities as power, and heating and air conditioning.

“It became clear to the Springer management that these were resources that could probably be better spent making the permanent fixes that the Springer Opera House needed,” Pierce said.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer

Pierce said moving the production will permit contractors to continue repairing damage and replacing equipment damaged by recent flooding. He said it will also allow the remainder of the Springer’s production schedule and booked rentals to take place.

The Springer collaborates with CSU’s Theatre Department as part of the Georgia Repertory Theatre. Larry Dooley, interim dean of Columbus State University’s College of the Arts, said the relationship is more than just a partnership.

“I like to believe that we have become family, “ Dooley said, “ and that this is the way, one of the ways, that we can share that.”

Dooley said a great number of the Springer staff are CSU graduates, and this will help make “Evita” a successful production.

“ I don’t imagine we could do this unless we had that connection,” Dooley said, “ These folks are coming into a space that they know, into systems and technology that they know, and that they are going to make it work.”

There will be no changes to the performance schedule, with Evita opening March 8 and running through March 23.

Danielle Varner, managing director at the Springer, said Springer box office staff will begin contacting all patrons who have already purchased tickets to “Evita” to let them know about the venue change, and to re-issue tickets.

Tickets may be purchased in person the Springer’s temporary box office located in the Springer Education Office at 1017 2nd Avenue, by phone at (706) 327-3688, or online at springeroperahouse.org.

Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video from the press conference.