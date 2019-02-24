Cast your support toward giving Columbus another official state symbol

Drone’s-eye view: Shoals Spider Lilly bloom on Flat Shoals Creek

Landowner Stephen Johnson has invited the public to view the annual blooming of the Shoals Spider Lily at Flat Shoals Nature Preserve in Harris County, GA on May 18-20 and May 25-28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's at 4725 GA HWY 103, West, Point, GA.