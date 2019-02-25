Around Town:

Fiction Fest Book Sale
The Muscogee County Friends of Libraries will hold a one day only Fiction Fest book sale Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library. All paperback and hardback titles will be on sale, most priced at $2 or less. Cash, checks, credit and debit cards are accepted. Get ready for spring break and stock up on all of your favorite authors. Money from all Friends of Libraries book sales help support a wide range of library programs throughout the year. Individuals interested in joining the Muscogee County Friends of Libraries can find out more at http://www.cvlga.org/muscogee-county-friends-of-libraries/.
Giving Childhood a Chance Luncheon
The Methodist Home for Children and Youth will host the Annual “Giving Childhood a Chance” Luncheon on Tuesday, March 5 at noon. The fundraising luncheon will take place at the Rivermill Event Center. The event will feature guest speaker University of Georgia Head Football Coach Kirby Smart, and lunch will be served. Proceeds will benefit the youth of The Methodist Home in Columbus. The Home provides residential care and support throughout South Georgia for boys and girls who have been abused and neglected.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
MCSD Hosts Teacher Recruitment Fair
The Muscogee County School District Division of Human Resources will host its annual event March 9, 9 a.m.-noon to introduce certified teachers or teacher candidates, who are near completion of their certification requirements this spring (except for student teacher/internships), to opportunities within the District. The event is presented similarly to a job fair. Applicants will have an opportunity to meet representatives from all 57 school sites. Experienced and graduating teachers are welcome. Each applicant should pre-register by March 1 at http://bit.ly/2S702Fy and bring copies of his/her resumes. Applicants can call 706-748-2009 for additional information.
Womens Empowerment Walk
Davis Broadcasting of Columbus presents “Womens Empowerment Walk 2019 Saturday at Peach tree Mall. In addition to the walk, there will be a fitness fashion show courtesy of Macy’s, along with music by Michael Soul. And door prizes. The event begins at 8 a.m. Call Karen Robinson at krobinson@dbicolumbus.com. for additional information.
Providence Canyon State Park Activities
▪ Saturday: 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.-Aldo Leopold Inspired Spring Observation Hike
Celebrate Leopold Week by learning how to listen, feel, smell, see and think like an environmentalist. Taking a step back into time before technology, only our senses will be used to observe what is happening as life begins to spring up after winter. $5
▪ Saturday: 7 p.m.-Astronomy Night
The public is invited to join the Coca Cola Space Science Center for a night under the stars. Learn about the night sky, and view stars and planets through telescopes. Seating will be provided, but please feel free to bring your own lawn chairs for comfort.
$5 parking for each event. Call 229-838-4706 for more details.
Comments