United Way exceeds campaign goal, raises more than $7 Million

The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley revealed Tuesday evening it exceeded the 2018 campaign goal, raising $7,075,819.

The announcement was made during a celebratory event at the Courtyard Marriott in Phenix City attended by more than 200 people.

“Thanks to generous donors and volunteers, we not only met but exceeded this year’s campaign goal,” said Randy Burt, 2018 United Way Campaign Chair and District Manager of Publix Supermarkets, in a United Way press release.

The 2018 campaign goal of $7 million was announced at a campaign kickoff event in August at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, with a theme of “United We Win.”

Scott Ferguson, president and CEO of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, said in the release the organization’s continued success in meeting its annual campaign goals is due to the generous community.

“For nearly 70 years, Chattahoochee Valley residents have united as a strong force to make the community a better place to live for everyone, especially those that need it most,” Ferguson said. “We want to thank all of the campaign donors and volunteers for making this year’s campaign another success.”

United Way officials also introduced Kevin Blair, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer at Synovus, as the chair of the 2019 United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley campaign.

Several awards were presented at the event:

▪ United We Win Award, presented to CTV Beam

▪ Women Helping Women Award, presented to Gwen Ruff of the Columbus Water Works

▪ Million Dollar Decade Award, presented to TSYS

▪ Chairman’s Award, presented to Piedmont Columbus Regional

▪ D. Abbot Turner II Volunteer of the Year Award, presented to Susan Wiggins of the W.C. Bradley Co.

▪ President’s Award, presented to Synovus

▪ Community Champion Award, presented to AlaTrade Foods