Storm Survivor Update: “If somebody wants to reach out and help me, then go to Beauregard and help those people.”

By

March 06, 2019 05:19 PM

David McBride, owner of The Buck Wild , rode out the storm in his truck. He survived, but the saloon is a total loss. When asked how people could help him, McBride said he'll be fine, and asked for help for the community of Beauregard. Watch here.