Relics of St. Anthony of Padua visit St. Anne Catholic Church

March 12, 2019 08:24 AM

Relics of St. Anthony of Padua, a much loved 13th century friar, recently visited St. Anne Catholic Church. Friar Bortolino Maistrello, OFM Conv. accompanied the relics from the Basilica in Padua, Italy, where St. Anthony is buried.