Columbus church, volunteers show Alabama tornado victims ‘love from above’

Volunteers came together at a Columbus church Wednesday morning with the goal of filling a moving truck with supplies for victims of the tornadoes that devastated Lee County, Ala.
The Verge Church partnered with Americans for Prosperity Foundation, All My Sons Moving and Storage, and others at The Verge Church in Columbus, Ga. People could be seen bustling around, sorting through donations, taping boxes and rolling stacks of boxes and supplies to the truck outside.
Chuck Odum, associate pastor at The Verge Church, said “we have a responsibility to each other, and we want to meet those needs anyway that we can.”
The tornado outbreak left 23 people dead, with others injured and displaced.
According to Odum, their next goals include getting supplies to Talbot, Harris and Grady counties which also experienced injuries and property damage due to the tornado outbreak.
“We just really want to help people, and I call it showing a little bit of love from above,” said Kuturi Edwards, senior pastor at For All Nations Church.
