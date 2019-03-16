Artists, public mingle at sketch under the skylight gathering at Bo Bartlett Center

“Art is for everybody,” said artist Gloria Mani.
Mani was one of the artists who gathered recently at the Bo Bartlett Center in Columbus, Ga., for a sketching under the skylight event.
“We want people to come in and see that you can do something fun and simple,” Mani said.
So the public is invited to the free monthly sketching events to see art being created.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Artist Garry Pound, said artists around town once gathered each week in Bo Bartlett’s studio before they moved to Pound’s studio to do figure drawings.
Those weekly gatherings still take place, but they have expanded it to include the sketching under the skylight events at the center located at the River Park campus of Columbus State University.
The center houses and displays the Scarborough Collection: 14 monumental paintings by Bartlett, a Columbus native, according to the center’s website.
The artists said the skylight at the center and the huge Bartlett paintings make the space an inspiring place to draw. The event also creates a sense of bonding among artists, they said.
During the event, artists make drawings of a model who is in costume. They start with short warmups before working their way up to much longer drawings within a two-hour period.
As the artists draw, there are seats open for the public to sit and watch or they can walk around to see what different artists are drawing.
According to Mani, a sketching under the skylight event is planned for the second Thursday of every month throughout 2019.
Comments