Project Prom to provide students with free dresses and accessories

A local women’s organization spent the better part of Friday afternoon getting ready to make Columbus students’ dreams come true.
Project Prom, hosted by the Junior League of Columbus, provides middle and high school students with a free prom dress, shoes and accessories. The event takes place Saturday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jana Scarbrough, Project Prom chair, said, “part of being healthy is being happy,” which is why they want to provide teenagers with options for prom night.
According to Scarbrough, the Junior League of Columbus is partnering with Right from the Start. Right from the Start will be teaching students about healthy relationships before they pick out their prom items.
Students wanting to take part in the giveaway should bring a valid form of school ID to the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Dresses, shoes and accessories will be available on a first come, first served basis.
