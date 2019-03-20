Local barber offering free haircuts to first responders this week

A local barber and his staff are showing their support for area first responders one haircut at a time.
Justin Mangum, owner of Justin’s Barber Shoppe, 3791 B Opelika Road in Phenix City, is currently hosting the shop’s second annual Back the Blue event, offering free haircuts to area first responders, law enforcement, EMS, and fire departments.
Mangum said he and his staff like to give back to the community to show appreciation for the efforts public safety agencies make every day to keep families safe.
“I do hope that it would inspire others to offer these type of things to those who serve us and show their appreciation for what they’re doing,” Mangum said.
The event started Monday and is continuing through Saturday, March 23. Contact Justin’s Barber Shoppe at (334) 560-6905 for more information.
