New mural graces front of downtown building set to open as ‘entrepreneurial hub’

A colorful, vibrant and engaging mural now graces the facade of a downtown Columbus building that supporters hope will become “Uptown’s newest entrepreneurial hub.”
Uptown Columbus partnered with Artbeat of Columbus to recruit Atlanta-based muralist Yoyo Ferro to paint the mural at Pop UPtown, 1234 Broadway. Pop UPtown is a pop-up shop and event space set to launch in early April. It’s available to rent by the day, week, or month.
Ferro began painting Friday afternoon and finished Sunday afternoon. The goal was to have the mural, downtown’s newest piece of public art, in place prior to the April 1 kickoff of Artbeat, a two-week celebration of the arts.
Ross Horner, president of Uptown Columbus, said in a press release Ferro’s mural will help create a sense of community in the 1200 block of Broadway and help economic development.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
“Public art continues to drive a large part of our economic resurgence by making our streets more walkable and creating that sense of space for all people,” Horner said.
Ferro, born and raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil, said he enjoys having people watch him work and knowing anyone passing by will see it.
“Public art has this unique accessibility because it’s on a street and you’re not paying for it, “ Ferro said.
He also said the mural ties in with the idea of going up, and going forward.
“The idea was to start a movement to lift this part of town and do something that has never been done before and get a reaction from the community to trigger change in the future, inspire people to do something in their community, and get people to be more proud of where they’re from,“ Ferro said.
Comments