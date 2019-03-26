No explosives found after bomb threats called in to four Columbus museums

No explosive devices were found after bomb threats were called in to four Columbus museums Tuesday afternoon.
Assistant Chief of Police Gil Slouchick said someone called the department’s general contact phone line around 1:30 p.m. and said that explosive devices had been placed at the Columbus Museum, the National Infantry Museum, the National Civil War Naval Museum and Columbus State University’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center.
Police responded to all locations. They searched each property with an explosive-detecting dog, and found no devices, said Robert Futrell, Director of Homeland Security for the City of Columbus.
