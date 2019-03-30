New Phenix City RiverWalk benches invite sitting, add beauty

Phenix City leaders want the shiny new benches along the city’s RiverWalk to be more than just places to sit.
The benches are part of a plan to make the RiverWalk on the Alabama side of the Chattahoochee River more attractive and more inviting to community members and visitors.
“It’s just a small step in beautifying the RiverWalk and keeping it up,” said Pat Waldrop, an East Alabama Chamber of Commerce board member.
The chamber dedicated one bench on Friday and two others have been placed and dedicated by chamber board members in memory of loved ones who cared about the community.
Dennis Beson, Chamber President and CEO said the plan is to replace the remaining nine benches. Community members are able to sponsor one of the remaining benches. The benches are available for dedication for $2,500.
In addition to the bench replacements, the Phenix City RiverWalk will soon have an art park and a 25-foot interactive mural of the Phenix wings that will be perfect for selfies.
The walk is already seeing more activity with food truck gatherings on Thursdays and Fridays with car shows and art happenings scheduled for later, according to Beson.
“A lot is starting to happen in Phenix City,” Beson said.
If you are interested in dedicating a bench, you can contact the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce at 334-298-3639.
