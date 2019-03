People dance at the annual Starry Night Prom, which is a prom put on by New Horizons for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. New Horizons held the prom as part of their celebration of National Developmental Disability month. They aim to help change how people with special needs are viewed. The theme of the 2019 prom was pearls and bow ties, and attendees came all dressed up. New Horizons is a nonprofit behavioral health care center that provides mental health, developmental disability and addictive disease services to individuals. Darrell Roaden Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden