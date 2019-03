Lansonia Terrence tosses pizza dough at Triple Jays Pizzeria food truck for the Uptown Spring Food Truck Festival Saturday, March 30, 2019. Triple Jays planned to sell between 300 to 400 pizza slices during the festival. With food, beer, music and access to a playground, it was an event that attracted people of all ages and their animals too. With Uptown Columbus anticipating 30 food trucks for the event and several craft breweries, it was to be the biggest food truck festival they have had so far. Darrell Roaden Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden