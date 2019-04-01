Decades later, the Chattahoochee RiverWalk is finished

Work on the Chattahoochee RiverWalk project started in 1992. On Monday, community leaders and others gathered at RiverMill Event Center Gardens to celebrate the completion of the walk.
The first section, from the area near the Civic Center to downtown, was dedicated in October 1992, according to previous reports in the Ledger-Enquirer.
“We’ve got a beautiful city, and we’ve truly been able to connect people, places and things and do something really great for Columbus,” Isaiah Hugley, Columbus City Manager, said about the walk.
This 22-mile project was begun in 1992 to address a sewer problem the city was experiencing at the time, according to a press release.
The completion of this project includes a connection between the buildings at the former City Mills site, as well the construction of four new bridges over the North Highland Dam at Bibb Mill, the release indicates. The $10 million dollar project was funded under the state Transportation Investment Act, which voters approved in 2012, according to the release.
The RiverWalk is open for walking, jogging, biking from Lake Oliver in the north to Fort Benning in the south and some parts allow access to the Chattahoochee River.
