Tennis legend speaks at CSU fundraiser, leads workshops for local players

A tennis legend, who as a teenager captured the world’s attention with her skill, poise and success, came to Columbus Tuesday to share her knowledge of the game with area teenagers.

Tracy Austin also celebrated the successes of young women now competing at the collegiate level.

Austin, an inductee into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and winner of three Grand Slam titles, was in town as part of Columbus State University’s Girls in the Game Advance Initiative.

Launched in 2015, Girls in the Game provides support to CSU’s female student athletes, helping them excel athletically and academically while also helping them develop leadership skills.

Austin and CSU tennis players taught two tennis workshops Tuesday, and Austin was the keynote speaker at CSU’s Athletics’ Girls in the Game Advance Initiative Luncheon.

The luncheon honored eight of CSU’s female athletes. One woman from each of the school’s female sports teams were recognized as part of the event’s first scholarship program.

CSU softball player Madisyn Brown, a freshman from Locust Grove, Georgia, was selected as the inaugural Girls in The Game Scholar-Athlete. She received a $2,500 scholarship.

Runner-ups for the award, each receiving $500 scholarships, were CSU golfer Jordan Booker and Eva Salazar Torres, a runner on CSU’s cross country, and track and field team. Other honorees included Riley Clark, Jastonie Hill, Naomi Holloway, Beatriz Lopez and Shayna Otinger.