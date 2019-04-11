Local
A Columbus water employee did the ‘Feeling Cute Challenge.’ His post went viral.
A Columbus Water Works employee who posted a selfie in his work shirt for the “Feeling Cute Challenge” went viral.
The employee, wearing a shirt with the CWW logo, posted the photo with the caption “Feeling cute. Might cut off your water later...idk.”
The photo was picked up by the lilduval Instagram page. The profile has 3 million followers and the photo of the CWW employee has garnered more than 77,000 likes and about 3,400 comments.
The photo was originally posted to Facebook and the employee deleted it, said Vic Burchfield, spokesmen and senior vice president for Columbus Water Works.
Burchfield said the employee did not realize the post would have a significant impact on social media.
“Although Columbus Water Works received very few comments on this post from customers, CWW certainly understands that continued discussions with our employees on social media usage and its potential impact is important,” Burchfield said.
