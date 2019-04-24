Safe Kids Columbus gets donation to support water safety efforts, announces plans for upcoming event offering free life jackets

Safe Kids Columbus gets donation to support water safety efforts ahead of free life jacket event The Kiwanis Club of Columbus presented Safe Kids Columbus a check for $5,000 Tuesday to support water safety in the Chattahoochee Valley. The presentation came at a press conference announcing details of the 2019 Kids Palooza event set for May 11. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kiwanis Club of Columbus presented Safe Kids Columbus a check for $5,000 Tuesday to support water safety in the Chattahoochee Valley. The presentation came at a press conference announcing details of the 2019 Kids Palooza event set for May 11.

The Kiwanis Club of Columbus presented Safe Kids Columbus with a partnership check for $5,000 Tuesday morning to support water safety in the Chattahoochee Valley. The check presentation came at a press conference announcing details of this year’s Kids Palooza event scheduled for May 11 at the Frank K. Martin 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge. Kids Palooza also includes the River Savvy Kids Free Life Jacket event, where kids 17 and under can each receive one free life jacket while sizes and supplies last. The life jacket giveaway is from 10 a.m. to noon. Other activities will go until 2 p.m. including educational stations, bounce houses, games for kids and displays from groups like the Columbus Museum and CSU’s Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center. Learn more about the event at safekidscolumbusga.org and more about the River Savvy Kids event in a video at www.ledger-enquirer.com.