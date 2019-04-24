Baby who died in fire was in apartment unit alone, police say

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

A baby died Wednesday in a Phenix City fire.

A fire was reported about 10:15 a.m. at the Clover Leaf Apartments, 2813 Stadium Drive.,the Phenix City Police Department announced in a news release.

An infant, approximately 4 months old, was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital after sustaining burns, police said.

The child was pronounced dead on arrival as a result of injuries received from the fire, according to the news release.

This case is under investigation, police Capt. Darryl “Joey” Williams said in the news release.

Williams told the Ledger-Enquirer that the fire was located in the unit’s bedroom and the baby was the only person there at the time of the fire. Police are withholding the name of the victim until further notice, he said.

No other people were harmed, and no other units in the complex were damaged in the fire, Williams said.