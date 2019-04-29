Hockey, baby dolls and e-coli. A recap of last week in Columbus.

Looking Back: Cottonmouths to suspend operations: “Unfortunately, the cup is empty.” After 21 seasons of professional hockey, the Columbus Cottonmouths have suspended operations for the 2017-18 season, Southern Professional Hockey League officials confirmed on Wednesday. The official announcement has been anticipated for several m Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After 21 seasons of professional hockey, the Columbus Cottonmouths have suspended operations for the 2017-18 season, Southern Professional Hockey League officials confirmed on Wednesday. The official announcement has been anticipated for several m

Missed some important news stories last week? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Pro hockey coming back to Columbus

For the first time since the departure of the Cottonmouths in 2017, Columbus will have a professional hockey team.





The Columbus Council voted April 23 to enter an agreement with a yet-to-be named franchise of the Federal Hockey League. The team is slated to take the ice starting in late October or November 2019.





The team will assume a new name and will likely hold a “name the team” contest. The Federal Hockey League, excluding the new Columbus franchise, has six teams based in Illinois, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, and Ohio.





Black handyman from Macon made rare, historic dolls

When Leo Moss wasn’t working for some of the wealthy white families of Macon during the late 1800s and early 1900s, he was painting the faces of friends and family on papier-mâché heads.





The dolls, colored with chimney soot or boot dye, are now rarities worth thousands of dollars. Moss, however, died poor and never saw a penny from his dolls.





The story is one of several The Telegraph is publishing about Macon items of historic, noteworthy or unusual significance.





Georgia’s first black Supreme Court justice to step down

The first African American to serve on the state’s highest court plans to step down.





Justice Robert Benham will leave the court next year rather than seek reelection to a six-year term, the court announced in a press release Friday.





Benham, 72, was appointed to the court by then-Gov. Joe Frank Harris in 1989. He served as Georgia’s Chief Justice from 1995-2001 after being elected to the position by his colleagues.





Benham would have reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 shortly before the next term began. A statewide election in May 2020 will determine his successor.





57 tons of beef recalled for possible E Coli

A meat company in Georgia has recalled ground beef for possible E. Coli contamination, reports the Associated Press.





The bacteria has sickened 156 people — hospitalizing 20 of them — in 10 states. The AP reported the bacteria was an “unusual strain” and that ground beef was the likely source.





The company K2D Foods, which does business as Colorado Premium Foods of Carrollton, Georgia, is recalling about 56.7 tons (51.4 metric tons) of meat. The meat is in 48-pound boxes labeled “ground beef puck” for institutional use.















