Abrams out, Tomlinson in? Former Columbus mayor expected to announce 2020 Senate campaign

Stacey Abrams will be the first black woman and the first non-sitting public official to deliver the rebuttal. Here's what you need to know about her.

The Democratic field in Georgia’s 2020 U.S. Senate race won’t include Stacey Abrams who announced Tuesday that she will not enter that race, leaving the door open for a possible presidential bid.

Abrams’ announcement means other Georgia Democrats who might be interested in the seat will likely soon make their intentions known. Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson is expected to formally announce her bid for the seat Wednesday. Tomlinson formed an exploratory committee for the seat in early April.





Abrams announced her decision to not run for the Senate in a video posted to her personal Twitter account Tuesday morning.





“The fights to be waged require a deep commitment to the job, and I do not see the U.S. Senate as the best role for me in this battle for our nation’s future,” Abrams said. “But let’s be clear: I will do everything in my power to ensure Georgia elects a Democrat to the United States Senate in 2020.”





I am grateful for all the encouragement I received to run for U.S. Senate, and I’m committed to doing everything I can to help elect a Democrat to that seat next year. #gapol pic.twitter.com/5o14BqgqwO — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) April 30, 2019

With Abrams officially passing on the Senate race, it’s unclear what other Georgia Democrats will challenge the state’s junior senator, Republican David Perdue.





It’s been a waiting game for Tomlinson. Earlier this month, she formed an exploratory committee while Abrams was still mulling a Senate run.





Abrams, who met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on several occasions, was the preferred candidate of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Tomlinson previously told the Ledger-Enquirer then that she was planning a launch when Abrams was tapped by the committee as the “chosen candidate.”





In a press release Tuesday, Tomlinson extended well wishes to Abrams and said the two will continue to work together.





“I join Georgians across the state in wishing Stacey well as she considers how she can best serve her state and country,” Tomlinson said. “While she has decided against a Senate run, Stacey helped make this a two-party state and I intend to keep working with her to turn Georgia blue in 2020.”

Tomlinson, 54, is a former two-term mayor of Columbus. A lawyer by trade, Tomlinson also served as the first executive director of MidTown Inc., a nonprofit focused on revitalizing the city’s core, in 2006.





Tomlinson said in previous interviews with the Ledger-Enquirer that her experiences as mayor and an attorney make her suited to serve in the Senate’s current climate.





“I will tell you it’s not news to anybody that Washington is paralyzed by dysfunction. You see it gripped by dysfunction through corrupted process and policies, mostly related to ego and bad decisions,” she said. “ I’m very adept at resolving dysfunction. I have a lot of experience with solving the unsolvable, and those are skills the United States Senate is in desperate need of.”

Former Columbus Mayor and attorney Teresa Tomlinson has filed with the Federal Election Committee this morning as the first official step toward challenging Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue in the 2020 election, according to Tomlinson.

More Democrats are expected to make their intentions known soon as many waited to see what Abrams would do, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.





Jon Ossoff, a former candidate for Georgia’s 6th congressional district, previously encouraged Abrams to run and is now rumored to run himself. Abrams’ former ticket mate, Sarah Riggs Amico, is a possible candidate. Atlanta pastor and voting rights advocate Raphael Warnock has not ruled out a bid, and allies are encouraging Michelle Nunn to run, the AJC reports.

Other lesser-known Democrats have filed paperwork for the 2020 race with the Federal Election Commission. In addition to Abrams, state Sen. Jen Jordan and former Attorney General Sally Yates have ruled out Senate bids, the AJC reports.

With a U.S. Senate bid officially ruled out, Abrams is now considering whether she’ll enter a crowded Democratic field for the 2020 Presidential election or if she’ll wait for a rematch against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022. Either is a possibility.