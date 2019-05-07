These Columbus restaurants, businesses are open this weekend for Mother’s Day celebrations

The history of Mother’s Day in the U.S. Ever wonder what the origin of Mother's Day is? It turns out the idea for the day was created prior to the Civil War in the U.S. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever wonder what the origin of Mother's Day is? It turns out the idea for the day was created prior to the Civil War in the U.S.

Mother’s Day is coming up this Sunday, which means families everywhere are searching for the perfect way to show mom how much they appreciate her.

While for some a lie-in and breakfast-in-bed couldn’t be a more perfect plan, others may not enjoy the post-meal cleanup that comes with it.

Whether your mother is an elegant tea-sipping lady or a casual dining queen, here’s a list of local places to take her for the treatment she deserves.





Is your business or restaurant having a special for Mother’s Day? Email the information over to Allie Dean, aedean@ledger-enquirer.com.

Bare Roots Farmacy

This popular uptown restaurant is opening an hour earlier than usual for regular brunch service. All mothers will receive a free glass of Rosé. The restaurant is taking reservations at 706-887-0005, and patio space will be available weather permitting.

Time and date: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 12

Address: 105 12th Street, Columbus, GA

Cafe 431

This hole-in-the-wall is serving breakfast and brunch like your mama makes it — or would, if it wasn’t her day to sit back and relax.

Time and date: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 12

Address: 3211 MLK Jr. Parkway S, Phenix City, AL

Café Le Rue

This Cajun restaurant is serving a special Mother’s Day brunch, with plenty of mimosas to go around.

Time and date: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 12

Address: The Landings, 2523 Airport Thruway, Columbus, GA

Epic Restaurant

This upscale restaurant is offering a special à la carte menu for lunch service on Mother’s Day.

Time and date: 11:20 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 12

Address: 1201 Front Ave. Suite E, Columbus, GA

Morten’s at Old Town

This restaurant in north Columbus is taking reservations for Mother’s Day brunch. The menu includes savory starters, a carving station and belgian waffle station. Call 706-524-7079 to grab a spot.

Time and date: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. May 12

Address: 3580 Massee Lane Suite H, Columbus, GA

My Boulange

This hometown French bakery will have specialty pastries as well as a French toast breakfast special for Mother’s Day.

Time and date: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. May 12

Address: 111 12th Street, Columbus, GA

Trevioli Italian Kitchen

The Italian restaurant is holding its first Mother’s Day celebration. Walk-in only.

Time and date: 12-8 p.m. May 12

Address: 7466 Blackmon Road Suite D, Columbus, GA

The Benning Club

A popular local holiday tradition, Mother’s Day Brunch at The Benning Club will feature a classic breakfast, lunch menu, carving station, salad and desserts. Drinks and mimosas are also included. Space is limited. Call 706-545-1588 to reserve a table or register online.

Time and date: Seating times are at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. May 12

Address: 7010 Morrison Road, Building 128, Fort Benning, GA

First Watch

This made-to-order north Columbus restaurant is giving moms who dine for breakfast, lunch or brunch a free box of chocolates while supplies last.

Time and date: 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 12

Address: 2528 Weems Road, Columbus, GA

The Farmhouse Restaurant

We’re told the drive is worth the wait. This rustic restaurant is taking reservations for Mother’s Day lunch. Call 706-561-3435 to book a table.

Time and date: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 12

Address: 469 Farmhouse Road, Ellerslie, GA

Activities

Bare Ware Pottery Studio

The pottery painting studio will host a Mother’s Day Tea this Saturday. Each mother and child will paint a teacup and saucer while enjoying petit fours and tea. The cost is $32 for mom and child. Reservations required at 706-571-0507.

Time and date: 11 a.m. May 11

Address: 3912 Woodruff Road, Columbus

Bluebelle Home Decor and Gifts

This artist market is celebrating mothers in a unique way this Sunday. Patrons are invited to bring mom for some quality time spent shopping and munching on brunch goodies.

Time and date: 12-5 p.m. May 12

Address: 2301 Airport Thruway, Columbus, GA

Painting With A Twist

This painting workshop will celebrate Mother’s Day for an afternoon to “Laugh, Create and Bloom.” The class will paint a bouquet of flowers just for Mother’s Day. Tickets are $35 and can be reserved online.

Time and date: 3-5 p.m. May 12

Address: 6298 Veterans Parkway Suite 2N, Columbus

Victorian Tea

Ladies are invited for a proper 19th century Victorian Tea with china cups, scones, clotted cream and a light lunch at the National Civil War Naval Museum. Executive Director Holly Wait will offer a special program “Pushy Women,” on women who influenced the Civil War for better or worse. A decorative cup and saucer are included with admission. General admission tickets are $25. Group discount tickets are $20 each for eight or more tickets.

Time and date: 1-3 p.m. May 11

Address: National Civil War Naval Museum, 1002 Victory Drive, Columbus, GA