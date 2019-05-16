Here’s what new, free ‘Passport to Columbus’ offers for kids all summer

Looking back: local mom says free splash pad and playground bring families together Mickey Shavers' two energetic young boys love to play at Woodruff Riverfront Park, where the Splash Pad and Freenotes Harmony Park are free and open to accessible for all to enjoy Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mickey Shavers' two energetic young boys love to play at Woodruff Riverfront Park, where the Splash Pad and Freenotes Harmony Park are free and open to accessible for all to enjoy

With the news that two of the city’s four outdoor pools will not open again this year, the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department will offer an upgraded summer fun pass that will include a larger range of activities for kids to enjoy, according to Director Holli Browder.

The new “Passport to Columbus” will be valid May 25 through August 3 and offered to all Muscogee residents 18 and under.

The passports will include:

Free admission to Double Churches and Rigdon pools for children 18 and under (14 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult).

Outdoor pool prices at the Columbus Aquatic Center for children 18 and under (14 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult).

Free ice skating during skate season (May 25-June 26) for children 18 and under (must be accompanied by paying adult). The rink is located at 400 4th Street.

Free METRA transportation on the fixed route bus service for children ages 12-18 (under 12 must be accompanied by a paying adult).

The NIM Giant Screen Theater is offering kids free movies with the option of either a $5 kid’s combo of popcorn, drink and mini candy or a $3.25 snack pack with popcorn and a small drink.

The museum is located at 1775 Legacy Way.

Each Friday this summer there will be a different special performance, plus arts and crafts, a gallery scavenger hunt and more, all for free. Activities start at 10:30 a.m. and seating for the performance is on a first-come, first-served basis. Dates are June 14, 21 and 28 and July 12, 19 and 26.

The museum is located at 1251 Wynnton Road.

Any kid with a pass will be given free admission to the museum. Accompanying parents must pay regular rate.

The museum is located at 1002 Victory Drive.

The pass will offer a one-time-use child’s ticket for any 10 a.m. summer show. Parents/chaperones must pay $5 admission.

The learning center is located at 3535 South Lumpkin Road.

The Liberty will provide free gardening activities with children from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays.

The Liberty Theater is located at 821 8th Avenue.

The libraries are hosting Let’s Get Wild About Reading 2019 Summer Reading Challenge and offering hundreds of free programs for children. Visit your nearest branch for more information.

Free admission to school-aged children with any paid adult. Limit four children per paid adult. (Please call to confirm site has opened).

Historic Westville is located at 3557 South Lumpkin Road.

The RiverCenter is hosting free concerts all summer long:

▪ The Southeast Trombone Symposium is holding a conference on all things trombone with free concerts at 8 p.m. June 19-22 in RiverCenter’s Legacy Hall.

▪ The Schwob Summer Music Festival will run from June 23-30. Free evening shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 25 and 27 in the Legacy Hall. These chamber music and solo performances will feature faculty artists. The participant concert is 1 p.m. June 29 in Legacy Hall and will feature chamber music and the festival choir and wind ensemble.

▪ The Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus presents their Summer String Camp Final Concert at 1:30 p.m. June 8 in the Legacy Hall.

▪ The Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus Alumni Reunion Concert is at 7 p.m. June 8 in the Legacy Hall.

The RiverCenter is located at 900 Broadway.