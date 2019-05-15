Local landmark Kadie the Cow finds permanent home after Columbus Council vote

Looking Back: Check out these photos of Kadie the Cow “back in the day” The fate of Kadie the Cow has struck a nerve among residents, prompting many to ponder possible new homes for her. Kadie, a 20-foot fiberglass Holstein dairy cow replica, has stood on the property more than half a century. Take a look back in photos. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The fate of Kadie the Cow has struck a nerve among residents, prompting many to ponder possible new homes for her. Kadie, a 20-foot fiberglass Holstein dairy cow replica, has stood on the property more than half a century. Take a look back in photos.

Historic Columbus landmark Kadie the Cow is set to remain at her current location even as the property she stands on changes owners, according to an agreement unanimously ratified by Columbus Council on Tuesday.

According to the newly signed easement agreement, the 20-foot fiberglass Holstein dairy cow replica will retain her post on 2925 Manchester Expressway as the current property owner, Best Buy, relocates to a new store at Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Road.

The terms of the agreement states the city will have permanent access to maintain Kadie at her current location, at no cost to the city.

Kadie has been a staple at the site since 1967, when Kinnett Dairies operated a plant on the property. Best Buy bought the property in 2003 and when the company announced its intention to relocate in January, locals feared a huge chunk of history would be lost.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Business owners clamored for a chance to own the Kadie the Cow, and Columbus citizens launched an online petition to keep her in the city.

Raven Allred, who set up the petition, described Kadie the Cow as well-known and well-loved.

“She has been a symbol in our community for over 50 years meeting the age requirement for a historical landmark,” Allred said. “She has outlived the dairy and the mills and contains within her the spirit of the hard work put into those industries by our loved ones.”

The councilors chuckled as they discussed how they would maintain and preserve the cow statue that has turned eyes for over half a century.

District 5 Councilor Charmaine Crabb said she hopes the cow will be well tended, and said she would like to reach out to a local Boy Scout or other organization to see if anyone wants to take her maintenance on as a project.

Columbus originally took ownership of Kadie through a resolution on Feb. 20, 2001. Parmalat Global dairy firm Parmalat USA, which bought out Kinnett Dairies in 1998, gave the replica bovine to the city that year.