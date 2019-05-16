Section of Bradley Park Drive will soon be closed for roundabout project

How roundabouts work Roundabouts, used in place of stop signs and traffic signals, are a type of circular intersection that can significantly improve traffic flow and safety, according to the American Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. In this 2010 video, IIHS ex Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Roundabouts, used in place of stop signs and traffic signals, are a type of circular intersection that can significantly improve traffic flow and safety, according to the American Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. In this 2010 video, IIHS ex

The section of Bradley Park Drive between State Route 219/River Road and Brookstone Boulevard will be closed starting May 28.

The section will be closed so city-hired contractors can complete work as part of the River Road Roundabout project.

The road is expected to be closed for about 12 weeks, city officials said in a news release.





A signed, detour route will be provided along Bradley Park Drive, SR 219/River Road and U.S. 80/JR Allen Parkway. Access to businesses at 5900 River Road and 400 Bradley Park will be maintained at all times. Drivers will have to use River Road and turn eastbound onto Bradley Park Drive. The businesses won’t be accessible from westbound Bradley Park Drive, officials said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution near the road closure and detour route areas.





The River Road project includes the construction of a roundabout at the River Road/SR 219, Bradley Park Drive and Cascade Drive intersection.

In 2018, the Columbus Council approved a contract for $4.5 million with Southeastern Site Development to build the roundabout.



