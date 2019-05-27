What’s the meaning of all those Rising Soon watermarks spotted on downtown sidewalks?

Kayakers from across the globe converge on Columbus for Paddle South The Paddle South festival on RiverWalk Island on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in Columbus, Ga., is scheduled to kick off Saturday morning. It has drawn competitors from as far away as New Zealand. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Paddle South festival on RiverWalk Island on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in Columbus, Ga., is scheduled to kick off Saturday morning. It has drawn competitors from as far away as New Zealand.

After weeks of waiting, Uptown Columbus Inc. has revealed the meaning behind the “Rising Soon” watermarks that you may have spotted all over downtown sidewalks.

The group put an end to speculation on Saturday when it introduced a new name for the Chattahoochee River recreational area shared by Columbus and Phenix City. The branding merger creates the new RushSouth Whitewater Park.

With the new name comes a blue heron logo and the slogan “Feel the Rush. ” Also look for a new RushSouth beer, an American pale ale brewed at Omaha Brewing Company out of Omaha, Ga.

The joint effort was revealed at a party on RiverWalk Island with a live concert , BBQ and beer, including the new brew.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

RushSouth Whitewater Park encompasses a one and a half-mile loop around the Chattahoochee on both the Phenix City and Columbus sides, between the Dillingham Street Bridge and the pedestrian bridge on 14th Street, according to Uptown Columbus President Ross Horner.

“Six years ago this weekend...we started whitewater rafting here in Columbus, Georgia,” Horner said. “Over the past years this river restoration that was done has brought the world to Columbus. Tonight I want you to think a little bit beyond whitewater rafting and zip lining. I want you to think about what all we have in these two communities...tonight, we get to have one brand.”

Ross Horner, president of Uptown Columbus and Shaun Culligan, Economic Development Manager at City of Phenix City stopping during a tour of the loop, running from the Pedestrian Street bridge to the Dillingham Street bridge show casing the various activities on both sides of the river to make an announcement of the rebranding of the Columbus, GA Whitewater Express and the Phenix City’s Whitewater Express, AL to Rush South Whitewater Park, Saturday May 25, 2019 Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden

The whitewater course was opened on May 25, 2013 after a $25 million investment. Two dams were blown out and a “waveshaper” machine was installed for the signature rapid now called “Powerhouse.”

The whitewater park claims the world’s longest urban whitewater course, with outfitter Whitewater Express providing rafts and safety equipment for those who wish to float down the Chattahoochee, either on the low-flow course or on the larger rapids.

Other activities in the park include the Whitewater Express Blue Heron zip line that crosses between the two states as well as an aerial treetop adventure in Phenix City. Both sides are home to unique river walks and access to the river for those who want to swim, kayak, fish or play in the water.

Amenities also include an 18-hole PDGA Disc golf course, a splash pad, playground and event center.

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe said he was grateful the two communities could come together as one region.

“We are truly, truly one community,” he said. “And this river has proven that because of how it has brought us together to make us more valuable in our community. It’s been my pleasure working with (Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson) to promote and push regionalism.”

Henderson said his remarks were mainly for to the people who say there is nothing to do in Columbus.

“This is one region and I daresay there is not another place like this on the planet. Because you can go back and forth between two states on land, on water, and flying across the sky. There’s not too many other communities that allow you to do this,” Henderson said. “I’m telling you, get outside your yard, there is a destination where you can sit on these rocks and watch this rushing water turn into rapids.”