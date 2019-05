Local Soul of My Footprint hoping to expand medical footprint in Ugandan village May 21, 2019 12:07 PM

Alfie Jelks, founder, The Soul of My Footprint, is leading the effort to build a 3,000-square-foot medical and dental clinic in the village of Namiyagi, Uganda about eight kilometers from the city of Jinja. Jelks owns Alfie’s African Treasures.