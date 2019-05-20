Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday morning.

Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Photo gallery from the Columbus State University graduation ceremony Saturday
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden