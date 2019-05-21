Team owners reveal name, logo of new hockey team coming to Columbus

Looking Back: Cottonmouths to suspend operations: “Unfortunately, the cup is empty.” After 21 seasons of professional hockey, the Columbus Cottonmouths have suspended operations for the 2017-18 season, Southern Professional Hockey League officials confirmed on Wednesday. The official announcement has been anticipated for several m Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After 21 seasons of professional hockey, the Columbus Cottonmouths have suspended operations for the 2017-18 season, Southern Professional Hockey League officials confirmed on Wednesday. The official announcement has been anticipated for several m

Columbus’s newest professional hockey team now has a name — the River Dragons.

The announcement was made Tuesday at the Columbus Civic Center by Ignite Pro Hockey, the owners of the Columbus franchise.

The Columbus River Dragons will compete in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, a nine-team league with teams in the midwestern, southern and northeastern United States. The league began operations in 2010.

The Columbus Council voted in late April to enter into a five-year agreement that would bring hockey back to the city.

It will be the first time since 2017 that Columbus will have a hockey team after the Cottonmouths ceased operations. Cottonmouths owner Wanda Amos could not find a buyer for the long-running franchise.

Attempts to bring in another hockey franchise failed after the Cottonmouths shut their doors. New York City businessman Fidel Jenkins attempted to replace the Cottonmouths with the Columbus Burn in the Southern Professional Hockey League. However, Jenkins’ application was terminated by the league

The Cottonmouths had played in Columbus since 1996.

Check back for more information on this breaking story.