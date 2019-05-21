Local
Team owners reveal name, logo of new hockey team coming to Columbus
Columbus’s newest professional hockey team now has a name — the River Dragons.
The announcement was made Tuesday at the Columbus Civic Center by Ignite Pro Hockey, the owners of the Columbus franchise.
The Columbus River Dragons will compete in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, a nine-team league with teams in the midwestern, southern and northeastern United States. The league began operations in 2010.
The Columbus Council voted in late April to enter into a five-year agreement that would bring hockey back to the city.
It will be the first time since 2017 that Columbus will have a hockey team after the Cottonmouths ceased operations. Cottonmouths owner Wanda Amos could not find a buyer for the long-running franchise.
Attempts to bring in another hockey franchise failed after the Cottonmouths shut their doors. New York City businessman Fidel Jenkins attempted to replace the Cottonmouths with the Columbus Burn in the Southern Professional Hockey League. However, Jenkins’ application was terminated by the league
The Cottonmouths had played in Columbus since 1996.
