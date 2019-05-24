Local
What’s shut down for Memorial Day in Columbus? Check out this list
Columbus’ government will suspend or alter city services May 27 in observance of Memorial Day, according to a city government news release.
Here is a list of the changes you need to know:
Waste/Recycle
There will be no pick up on Monday, May 27. If your trash is normally picked up on Mondays, it will be collected Wednesday, May 29. All other days will remain on their normal schedule.
311 Citizens Service Center
The center is closed.
Landfills (Granite Bluff/Pine Grove)
The landfills are closed.
Park and Recreation
Recreation centers, Britt David Studio and Senior Centers are on holiday hours and will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Columbus Aquatic Center, Cooper Creek Tennis Center and Lake Oliver Marina will keep normal business hours.
The city’s parks and recreation administrative office will be closed.
Civic Center
The administrative office is closed, but the Columbus Ice Rink will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Animal control
Animal control is closed.
METRA Bus Service
There will be no bus service on Monday, May 27. Normal service will resume Tuesday.
Recorder’s Court
Only 8 a.m. bond hearings will take place. Normal services will resume Tuesday.
