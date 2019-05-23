Local
Auburn officer reunited with K-9 partner in Columbus after shooting that left one cop dead
‘I missed you’ : Auburn officer reunited with K-9 partner
An Auburn police officer received a heartwarming visit in his Columbus hospital room on Wednesday.
Officer Webb Sistrunk, an eight year veteran, was in his hospital bed at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus when he was reunited with his K-9 partner Leon.
Sistrunk, along with Officer Evan Elliot, was injured in a May 19 Auburn shooting. Sistrunk was shot in the right shoulder. Elliott was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm and released. A third cop, Officer William Buechner, died in the shooting.
K-9 Officer Leon was with Sistrunk the night of the shooting. Leon was shot at but not injured, according to Jessica Word Roberts with the hospital.
Sistrunk’s family released a statement through the Auburn Police Department: “The Sistrunk family thanks everyone for their continued prayers for our officer,” WSFA 12 reports. “And asks that you keep the Buechner and Elliott families in your prayers as well.”
Comments