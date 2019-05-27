180 ‘symbols of gratitude’ placed at National Infantry Museum to honor veterans

Authors state case for Columbus, Ga., as birthplace of Memorial Day 150 years after the holiday began, Daniel Bellware of Aflac and Richard Gardiner of Columbus State University visit the Linwood Cemetery grave of Mary Ann Williams, whose letter published in newspapers throughout the U.S. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 150 years after the holiday began, Daniel Bellware of Aflac and Richard Gardiner of Columbus State University visit the Linwood Cemetery grave of Mary Ann Williams, whose letter published in newspapers throughout the U.S.

Audrey Aikey Earnest has only two memories of her older brother, Timothy Wayne Aikey.

One was when Aikey, a sergeant serving the A Company, 2nd Battalion in the 173rd Airborne Brigade of the U.S. Army, came home to Williamsport, Penn. on leave.

He took her to the general store for a bag of penny candy.

The second memory is of him in his coffin.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aikey died in combat on Jan. 2, 1966 at the age of 19 in Vietnam. He was the oldest of eight; his little sister Audrey was six.

Aikey was one of 180 soldiers who were honored on Monday at Fort Benning during the National Infantry Museum’s Memorial Day paver dedication ceremony.

Colonel Anthony G. Judge, the guest speaker, addressed family, friends and community members who gathered at 10 a.m. in the heart of the museum.

Judge recounted the heroic acts of Aikey and others whose names are now enshrined with 6,300 other soldiers on engraved stone pavers that line the sidewalk at the museum.

COL Anthony Judge, 199th Infantry Brigade Commander speaking at the dedication ceremony of 180 paving stones installed at the National Infantry Museum since Veterans Day, Monday May 27, 2019 Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden

He called the pavers “symbols of gratitude.”

“In my view, today, Memorial Day, is one of the most significant days of the year,” Judge said. “Unfortunately, it seems that to some, this day has lost its true meaning. Memorial Day is not just about backyard barbeques, going to the beach, the latest holiday sale or the unofficial start of the summer; as you know, it has far deeper meaning.

“Memorial Day symbolizes what America stands for; it highlights what is truly important, things like selfless service, honor, courage and sacrifice for something that is greater than ourselves.”

Judge urged the crowd to continue to remember the true purpose of Memorial Day and to take time to talk about veterans, visit their graves and their loved ones, and to fly the American flag high.

John Ubermuth visiting his uncle’s paving stone: Donald E. Corgoran WWII CT 112Inf, 28 Div., 9-13-25 KIA 11-4-44 buried in Belgium, during the Memorial Day celebration at the Nation Infantry Museum, Columbus Georgia, May 27, 2019 Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden

And he spoke about the significance of Timothy Aikey’s sacrifice.

“Growing up, Tim, like most boys, loved to play baseball, Monopoly, played war with his friends, and loved to play his guitar on the front porch for his neighbors,” Judge said. “Like many of us, his favorite food was spaghetti, and he loved ice cream.”

Judge said Aikey recognized the importance of family, and loved his siblings and his mother.

“(Aikey) dropped out of school to join the army when he was only 17,” Judge said. “Tim was the first patriot from Lycoming County, Penn. to be killed in Vietnam. He died in the early morning hours of January 2, while serving as a machine gunner. He will never be forgotten by his family and by his fellow paratroopers.”

Visitors making rubbings of the paving stones of their relatives and friends during the Memorial Day celebration at the Nation Infantry Museum on May 27, 2019 in Columbus, Ga. Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden

In the audience were two people who will make sure that Aikey’s sacrifice for his nation and his fellow comrades will be remembered: Audrey Earnest and James Dotson.

Dotson, 78, served alongside Aikey in the same platoon during the Vietnam War in 1965 and 1966. The two were close friends.

After the ceremony, Dotson, who lives in Harlem, Ga., said that he remembered the Christmas of 1965 as a quiet one, during which boys got care packages from back home, ate steak and drank beer, and the war seemed to pause.

On the second day of January 1966, it was back to business, Dotson said.

“Tim got killed very early in the morning,” Dotson said. “I wasn’t with him. It’s been 50 years plus, and I think about Tim probably every day.”





Allie Dean/Ledger-Enquirer

Earnest started attending annual reunions of the 173rd Airborne Brigade about 15 years ago, and eventually met Dotson.

“She was online looking for anyone who might know her brother Timothy, and that’s how we connected,” Dotson said.

“I was really little when my brother was killed, so I don’t have many memories, but after meeting these guys from the 173rd, I’ve learned a lot about him,” Earnest said. “I lost a brother, but I gained a family...there is such a camaraderie of these guys. There will never be another group like them.”

“She calls me ‘brother,’” Dotson said.

Dotson retired at Fort Gordon in 1985 and worked at the Savannah River Site until 2004.

He purchased a paver in Aikey’s honor and had one placed for himself, as well.

Aikey and Dotson’s pavers were placed side by side.





Visitors touring the Vietnam memorial on the grounds of the National Infantry Museum during the Memorial Day celebration at the Nation Infantry Museum, Columbus Georgia, May 27, 2019 Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden

In addition to Aikey and Dotson, other soldiers highlighted during the ceremony were: