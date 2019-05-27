Columbus man drowned as boat took on water in Chattahoochee River, coroner says

Officials urge caution around water, stress importance of wearing life jackets More and more people are spending time in, or on the banks of, the Chattahoochee River. As summer approaches, it's important to remember to be safe whether you're in, on, or near the water. That means wearing a life jacket. Learn more here. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More and more people are spending time in, or on the banks of, the Chattahoochee River. As summer approaches, it's important to remember to be safe whether you're in, on, or near the water. That means wearing a life jacket. Learn more here.

A Columbus man reportedly drowned in the Chattahoochee River Sunday night after the boat he was in began to take on water.

The 65-year-old man was riding in the boat with another person about 11 p.m. near Cut Bait rapid when the boat started sink, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The other passenger was able to make it to shore, Bryan said.

The victim was pulled from the water near light post 204 and taken to the emergency room at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. He was pronounced dead there at 11:09 p.m.

Bryan said that he is waiting to release the man’s identity until next of kin can be notified, and said the man was a resident of Ralston Towers.

“The Georgia Bureau of Investigations declined an autopsy because it was a witnessed drowning,” Bryan said.

Neither of the passengers were wearing a life jacket, authorities said.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident. Charges could possibly be filed against the boat owner.