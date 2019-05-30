Once an overgrown pecan orchard, this east Alabama park is now a national award winner

Drone video lets you soar over award winning walking trail in Alabama The Crawford Walking Trail in the community of Crawford, Ala., was recently recognized with an Achievement Award from National Association of Counties. The trail is located at 4506 U.S. Hwy 80 West about 10 miles west of Phenix City. It's open 24/7. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Crawford Walking Trail in the community of Crawford, Ala., was recently recognized with an Achievement Award from National Association of Counties. The trail is located at 4506 U.S. Hwy 80 West about 10 miles west of Phenix City. It's open 24/7.

A grassroots project in East Alabama that converted an overgrown pecan orchard into a popular walking trail has received a national award for being an innovative, effective county government program that strengthens services for residents.

The Crawford Walking Trail in the community of Crawford, Alabama, was recently recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo).

“We took new ideas, put them into an existing piece of property, and turned it into something that we’re very proud of,” said Russell County Commissioner Chance Corbett, ”and the community is very proud of it too.”

Awards are given nationally in 18 different categories. The trail was recognized under the Park and Recreation category for providing new services for county residents. Nominees don’t compete against each other, instead being judged on their own merits.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is the third award Russell County has received from the group. NACo recognized the Russell County Leadership Program in 2014 and Crawford Park in 2016.

The Crawford Walking Trail is located at 4506 U.S. Hwy 80 West, about 10 miles west of Phenix City. It’s paved and open 24 hours a day, and includes safety features like high efficiency LED lights and fencing around the trail. There are also bathrooms on site.

The trail was carved out of an old, overgrown pecan orchard. Grant money was used to help build the trail and purchase and install the LED lights.

“This area was overgrown to the point you didn’t really know what was here,” said Corbett. “Now when you ride by it looks really nice, fences span the entire property, and we aim to make a very safe place for family activity.”

Safety is important to Smiths Station residents Larry and Ella Smith. The Smiths said they previously walked at Idle Hour Park in Phenix City until their car was broken into. Now, they bring their dog Bucky with them for early-morning walks in Crawford.

“It’s nice, it’s clean, it’s safe and you meet really nice people,” said Larry Smith. “It’s just wonderful all the way around.”

The walking trail is also the setting for Crawford Market Days, where vendors can set up a table free of charge and sell items like produce and arts and crafts. It takes place the third Saturday of each month from May through October and is open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Corbett said the idea is to turn the area into a “town square.” Next, there are plans to build a gazebo adjacent to the walking trail.

“The gazebo project will take us to the next level in the sense that we’ll have another venue for people to come to have weddings, or birthday parties, or reunions, or whatever they want,” Corbett said.

He said there could be additional projects on the horizon.

“As we see the need and we see a way to fill the need, we just push on until it happens,” Corbett said.