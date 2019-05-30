Man arrested, charged with capital murder in Phenix City homicide

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Phenix City police have arrested a man and charged him in the May 26 drive-by shooting death of 22-year-old Tre’yahi Allen.

According to Capt. Darryl Williams, Jamarkus Quintez Rowell was arrested May 28 at his residence and will be charged with capital murder, which could mean the death penalty if he is convicted.

Williams said officers responded to a call around 8:50 p.m. May 26 in reference to a person being shot. When they arrived on scene at 1001 4th Place South they discovered Allen shot dead.

Williams said witnesses reported that an SUV pulled up and stopped in the roadway and a male began shooting from the vehicle, striking Allen. The suspect, now identified as Rowell, then fled the scene in the SUV.