Employee found dead in Piggly Wiggly freezer
An employee of the Piggly Wiggly store at 2424 Woodruff Farm Road was found dead in a walk-in freezer Saturday morning, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Bryan said that Larry Alvin Long II, 51, of Phenix City, entered the freezer at 10:13 a.m. and was found dead at 11:20 a.m. Bryan pronounced Long dead at 11:50 a.m. of natural causes.
Because the death is work-related, the body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in Atlanta for an autopsy, Bryan said.
Bryan said no foul play is suspected at this time.
A manager at the Woodruff Farm store would not comment on the incident.
