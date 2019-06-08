From the Goo Goo to Gus’s Drive-in, what closed Columbus restaurants do you miss?

Do you remember the Goo Goo? No, not the car wash, the restaurant Before there was a Goo Goo Car Wash there was a Goo Goo Restaurant. It, like many other restaurants, have long since become nothing but a memory. Here's a quick look back at some of those restaurants in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Before there was a Goo Goo Car Wash there was a Goo Goo Restaurant. It, like many other restaurants, have long since become nothing but a memory. Here's a quick look back at some of those restaurants in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley.

In early October 2018, a south Columbus drive-in served its last steak sandwich.

Gus’s Drive-in & Restaurant, a holdover from the era of drive-ins that once dotted Victory Drive, first opened its doors in 1965, and everybody came to know Sophia Kontaxis as “Mama Gus.”

“It’s definitely the end of an era and has been very hard emotionally,” then-owner Anthony Kontaxis told the L-E just before its closing.

It might be one of several places that used to be in Columbus that you miss. I’m sure there are others. The Ledger-Enquirer is working on a story that you can help us with.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We’re writing a story about those iconic Columbus restaurants that are no more. It could have closed recently or a few decades ago. It could be a greasy spoon or something a little swankier.

Tell us what your favorite closed Columbus restaurant was. Why is it your favorite? What was your favorite order? Do you have a favorite memory of it? Responses are due 11:59 p.m. Monday night.