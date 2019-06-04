Car parts maker to invest millions, bring about 100 jobs to Phenix City

6 things to do when negotiating your salary Whether you're being hired or already have a job, at some point you're going to be in a salary negotiation situation. Take these steps for better negotiating. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether you're being hired or already have a job, at some point you're going to be in a salary negotiation situation. Take these steps for better negotiating.

A South Korean car parts maker is set to bring 100 manufacturing jobs to Phenix City.

City council members and the mayor approved an incentive package for Daechang Seat Co., Ltd USA to operate a manufacturing facility at 903 Fontaine Road during a meeting Tuesday.

The State of Alabama Department of Commerce, Alabama Power Company and Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce provided support to Phenix City for the project, according to a city news release. The incentive package includes a tax abatement for various local and state non-educational taxes.

The plant will have an initial capital investment of more than $9 million and is expected to begin operations in Spring 2020. The company will begin accepting job applications as early as August 2019, according to the release.

“We’re excited about this opportunity for Phenix City and the region and are grateful to our partners in Columbus and that they see this as one region as well,” Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe said in a news release. “This shows that we are moving in the right direction of inclusion and is evidence that Phenix City is a place where people want to be.”

The company, established in 1979, is one of the world’s largest seat frame producers. It employs more than 3,000 people in 7 countries, according to the news release.

The Phenix City facility will be the company’s second in the United States. The first is located in Indianapolis.