CSU opens ‘Corduroy’ June 13 at Riverside Theatre Complex

Jaime Hall portrays Corduroy in the Columbus State University Theatre Department’s production of “Corduroy” at CSU’s Riverside Theatre Complex in downtown Columbus. The play is based on the 1968 children’s book by Don Freeman and adapted for the stage by Barry Kornhauser. It tells the story of a teddy bear named Corduroy, on display in a department store, who goes on quest to find the button missing from his overalls after a shopper refuses to buy him for her daughter. Performances are scheduled for June 13-15, 18-22, and 25-29 at 10 a.m. and June 16,23, and 30 at 2 p.m. Contact the box office at (706) 507-8444 for more information. mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

