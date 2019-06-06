Second arrested, charged with capital murder in Phenix City shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Phenix City police have arrested and charged a second man with capital murder in the May 26 shooting death of 22-year-old Tre’yahi Allen.

The police investigation into Allen’s killing led to the arrest of 25-year-old Keyandra Devonta Pearson, police Capt. Darryl Williams said.

Williams said officers responded to a call about 8:50 a.m. May 26 in reference to a person being shot. When they arrived at 1001 4th Place South, police found Allen’s body.

Jamarkus Quintez Rowell was arrested at his home on May 28 and charged with capital murder.

Williams said witnesses reported that an SUV pulled up and stopped in the roadway and a man, later identified as Rowell, exited the vehicle and began shooting, striking Allen, police said. The witnesses said Rowell then fled the scene in the SUV, according to police.

Both men could face the death penalty if convicted.

Details on Pearson’s arrest are not available at press time.



