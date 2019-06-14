It’s tomato time! Here are the best summer fruits, vegetables at the Columbus farmer’s market.

Looking for Georgia peaches and local produce in Columbus? Here’s one place to find both. Nearly a year after they opened for business in Columbus, Georgia the William L. Brown Farm Market officially had their ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon, celebrating the beginning of the summer produce season and a successful first year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nearly a year after they opened for business in Columbus, Georgia the William L. Brown Farm Market officially had their ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon, celebrating the beginning of the summer produce season and a successful first year.

Nearly a year after they opened for business in Columbus, the William L. Brown Farm Market officially had their ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon, celebrating the beginning of the summer produce season and a successful first year.

“The past year we have had a really good year for our first year, it beat our expectations, “ said owner Howard Brown, “The people over here are very friendly and they seem to support us and like us being here, and we like coming, so it’s been a pleasant experience overall.”

Less pleasant for Brown has been the weather conditions this year.

He said hot weather with occasional temperatures over 100 degrees and little rainfall created challenging growing conditions at the family’s farm in Montezuma, Georgia.

“It’s really hard to farm on the extremes, either extreme wet or extreme dry,“ Brown said, “ You want something in the middle and its hard to get that.”

He said customers will be able to taste the impact the weather has had on the June Prince peaches now on the market’s shelves.

“All of the peaches this year due to the dry condition, and the heat, are naturally going to have more sugar and be smaller, but they’re going to be a lot sweeter,” Brown said.

He also pointed out their pickling cucumbers, okra, lots of crookneck squash, several varieties of peppers, eggplant, the first of the season’s tomatoes, and white-meat nectarines, which Brown described as”... sort of like caviar in Montezuma. We love ‘em.”

“We’re very flavor-conscious at our farm,” Brown said, “ We want things tree-ripe, we want things vine-ripe we want things to taste good,” Brown said.

“We don’t want it to taste like cardboard, or be a tomato for the sake of being a tomato,” he said, “We want something that tastes good and you’re proud to have on your table.”

The market opened in late June 2018 at 2301 Airport Thruway in Columbus. It has a wide variety of farm-fresh produce and “Farmer Brown” brand gourmet foods. Their Montezuma, Ga., location opened in 1966.