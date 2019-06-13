What to know about 1st night of Miss Georgia pageant: Preliminary winners, scholarships, more

Historical photos from Miss Georgia Pageant capture changes through the years The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is celebrating 75 years in Columbus, Georgia. We've selected some of our favorite photos from the pageant and surrounding events from 1940 until 1990 from the Ledger-Enquirer photo archives. Enjoy! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is celebrating 75 years in Columbus, Georgia. We've selected some of our favorite photos from the pageant and surrounding events from 1940 until 1990 from the Ledger-Enquirer photo archives. Enjoy!

Three nights of preliminary competitions at The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition began Wednesday at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus.

Here are Wednesday’s preliminary winners:

▪ Miss Historic Buford Holly Haynes, preliminary on stage interview award, $300 scholarship.

▪ Miss Capital City Victoria Hill, preliminary talent award, $500 scholarship.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Miss Greater Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen Mary Hodges, preliminary evening wear award.

▪ Miss Historic Buford’s Outstanding Teen Destiny Kluck, preliminary talent award.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is celebrating 75 years in Columbus.

Twenty-nine women are competing for the title of Miss Georgia 2019 and 31 young women are competing to be crowned Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2019. The winners advance to the Miss America Competition in September and the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition in July.

Competition continues through Saturday when the winners will be crowned. Current Miss America 2019, Nia Franklin, will perform Friday and Saturday.

Tickets may be purchased at tickets.com or at the RiverCenter box office at (706) 256-3612 or rivercenter.org.