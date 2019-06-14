Local
Here are the winners from the 2nd night of Miss Georgia preliminary competitions
Three nights of preliminary competitions at The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition continued Thursday at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus.
Here are Thursday’s preliminary winners:
▪ Miss Capital City Victoria Hill, preliminary on stage interview award, $250 scholarship.
▪ Miss Cobb County Alexa Gilomen, preliminary talent award, $500 scholarship.
▪ Miss Northwest Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Grace Gebara, preliminary evening wear award.
▪ Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen Megan Wright, preliminary talent award.
The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is celebrating 75 years in Columbus.
Twenty-nine women are competing for the title of Miss Georgia 2019 and 31 young women are competing to be crowned Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2019. The winners advance to the Miss America Competition in September and the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition in July.
Competition continues through Saturday when the winners will be crowned. Current Miss America 2019, Nia Franklin, will perform Friday and Saturday.
Tickets may be purchased at tickets.com or at the RiverCenter box office at (706) 256-3612 or rivercenter.org.
