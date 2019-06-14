Local
Phenix City woman arrested and charged with shooting, killing husband, officials say
A Phenix City woman has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of her husband, according to police.
Brittnay Ryals Paonessa, 27, is currently being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on the murder charge, according to a release.
Officers responded to a call around 4:36 p.m. on June 13 . They found Brandyn Lloyd Paonessa, 26, laying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. The home is located on the 500 block of Lee Road 436.
Life-saving procedures were performed, but Brandyn Paonessa died from his injury and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.
A shotgun was recovered at the scene.
Brittnay Paonessa is being held on a $150,000 bond.
