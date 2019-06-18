Callaway Resort & Gardens President & CEO resigns

Get an inside look at the Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center at Callaway Gardens The Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center sees thousands of guests every week. These guests experience the life cycle of live butterflies in a variety of media, from pictures, films and live interactions with chrysalises and butterflies themselves within Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center sees thousands of guests every week. These guests experience the life cycle of live butterflies in a variety of media, from pictures, films and live interactions with chrysalises and butterflies themselves within

The president and CEO of Callaway Resort & Gardens is resigning to take another job.

In a statement provided to the Ledger-Enquirer Tuesday by Callaway representatives, William “Bill” Doyle III said that he is leaving the Pine Mountain nature preserve and resort.

Pam Bauer, Callaway’s director of brand development and marketing, said Doyle’s final day on staff is July 8.

“It is with a heavy heart I announce my departure from Callaway Resort & Gardens,” Doyle’s statement reads. “ I, along with the Board of Trustees, are very proud of the accomplishments we have made over the past four years — reaching significant goals in stabilizing the resort for continued growth.”

Doyle will remain a trustee of the Ida Cason Callaway Foundation, the resort’s nonprofit parent organization, and he will be assisting in the search for a new CEO.

Doyle is leaving Callaway to take a job for one of his previous employers, Atlanta-based Herschend Family Entertainment, Bauer said. The company owns Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri; Wild Adventures in Valdosta, Georgia; and co-owns Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Doyle previously served as president of the company’s resort division.

Doyle worked for Herschend Family Entertainment from September 2008 to December 2011, according to his LinkedIn page. Before Callaway, Doyle most recently served as executive vice president of Rhode Island-based HVS Hotel & Asset Management.

“(Herschend) is looking to expand their future, they wanted him to come back,” Bauer said.

It’s unclear what position within the company Doyle will occupy. A Herschend representative did not respond to a Ledger-Enquirer reporter before publication.

Doyle came to Callaway in June 2015 after several years of declining attendance and rising debt. A job description for the soon-to-be-vacant position is on Callaway’s website, Bauer said.

Callaway Resort and Gardens, located in the southernmost foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, opened to the public in 1952.