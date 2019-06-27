From fireworks to Lady Antebellum, here’s how to celebrate July 4 in the Chattahoochee

Here’s how you can stay safe while enjoying fireworks The Fourth of July brings with it a ton of fireworks, which can be dangerous. Here are some safety tips about fireworks, so you can enjoy the holiday safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fourth of July brings with it a ton of fireworks, which can be dangerous. Here are some safety tips about fireworks, so you can enjoy the holiday safely.

Independence Day celebrations kick off in the Chattahoochee Valley this weekend with a huge annual event at Fort Benning. But if you’re not in the patriotic spirit just yet, there are plenty of other events in the area for those who wish to celebrate July 4.

From bouncy houses and games to carnival food to large fireworks displays, we’ve rounded up the events in the area that will keep you celebrating all week long.

This year’s festivities will start at 3 p.m. June 29.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The celebration is scheduled from 4-10:30 p.m. on York and Gardner Fields at Eckel Avenue in front of McGinnis-Wickam Hall.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be a concert by Lady Antebellum, a special operations fast-roping maneuver, free-fall parachute jump and the largest fireworks display in the Chattahoochee Valley, according to a press release.

Food and beverages will be sold and fun for kids will include face painting, crafts, games inflatable bounce houses, a petting zoo and more.

Food and drink vendors will accept only tokens, which will be on sale during the event for $1 each.

Rain date is June 30.

Visit benning.armymwr.com or call 706-545-3328 for more information.

Schedule:

3 p.m.: Fort Benning gates open. Parking is free.

4-6:30 p.m.: Airborne training towers are open for jumps on Eubanks Field. Parents must accompany minors and sign a waiver of liability.

5:45 p.m.: Fort Benning’s Maneuver Center of Excellence Band performs.

6:35 p.m.: Parachuting and high-speed helicopter operation demonstrations.

7:05 p.m.: Country music singer Bailey Bryan performs.

8:35 p.m.: Lady Antebellum performs.

10 p.m.: Fireworks show begins and Maneuver Center of Excellence Band performs.

The National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center is holding its sixth annual community-wide Independence Day celebration, Freedom Fest, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4.

Admission to Freedom Fest is free, and the day will be packed with music, kid’s activities, historical reenactments and refreshments.

There will be a nominal fee for the simulators, food and drink.

Visit nationalinfantrymusuem.org or call 706-685-5800 for more information.

Schedule:

10 a.m.: Cannon live firings start. The National Civil War Naval Museum at Port Columbus will set up a Civil War era campsite.

12 p.m.: Muscogee Moms Pint-Sized Patriots Parade down Heritage Walk. Children aged 12 and under are invited to dress up in their patriotic best. Registration is onsite the day of the event at 10:30 a.m. at the courtyard entrance.

12:30 p.m.: Silver Wings parachute team jumps onto Inouye Field.

1 p.m., 2 p.m.: The Maneuver Center of Excellence Band performs.

Celebrate Independence Day at the Phenix City amphitheater on the Chattahoochee River from 4-10 p.m. eastern July 4.

Admission is free and the event will include live music, a food truck and fireworks show at dusk.

The amphitheater is at 508 Dillingham Street.

The city of Auburn, Alabama, is hosting an Independence Day celebration July 4 at 1840 E. Glenn Avenue, behind the home side of the Duck Samford Football Stadium.

The event will be free and gates open at 5 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.

Along with food and fun games and inflatables, live music will be provided by Open The Skye out of Atlanta.

Public parking will be available off E. University Drive next to the Old Duck fields.

Visit www.auburnalabama.org for more information.

Opelika, Alabama, Parks and Recreation is sponsoring the city’s 67th annual July 4th celebration from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 3.

The event will be held at Opelika High School at 1700 Lafayette Parkway. The event will include a parachute display by the Silver Wings at 7:30 p.m., inflatable games, concessions, music by Route 66 and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Omaha

A 4th of July celebration will be held at Florence Marina State Park and Providence Canyon starting July 4 and continuing through the weekend.

The event starts at 9 a.m. July 4 and includes boat rides, guided tours of the canyon, scavenger hunts, crafts, glow-in-the-dark mini golf and more. Activities will be held through 4 p.m. July 4, from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 5, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 6.

Visit gastateparks.org/FlorenceMarina or call 229-838-4706 for more information.

Callaway Resort & Gardens is hosting its annual July 4th Star Spangled Beach Party July 4 starting about 9 a.m.

Outdoor activities including beach and watersports, live music, food and drinks, circus performances, sandcastle contests and a fireworks show for the record books are all part of the fun. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Special event admission applies, and additional fees may apply for select activities.

Visit www.callawaygardens.com or call 844-512-3826 for more information.

Note that some city services will be unavailable on July 4.





The following Columbus Consolidated Government buildings will be closed: the 311 Citizens Service Center, the landfills at Granite Bluff and Pine Grove, the parks and recreation administrative office, all recreation centers, the Britt David Studio, the senior centers, the Civic Center and Columbus Ice Rink, Animal Control and Recorder’s Court. There will be no trash pickup on July 4 and no METRA bus service.