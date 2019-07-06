Church events

Welcome reception

Hilton Avenue Community Church will hold a welcome reception for new student ministers Tyler and Sarah Higgins, who began ministering students in middle and high school July 1. The reception will be held at 3 p.m. July 14 in the fellowship hall of the church at 2308 Hilton Avenue in Columbus. All are welcome.

Soul Food Festival

The Chilly’s Ice Cool Band Foundation presents a Gospel Explosion in partnership with the Divine Performing Arts Group starting at 2 p.m. July 7. Join the outdoor services at Dream Field Farms pumpkin patch located at 6376 US-82 in Fitzpatrick, Alabama. There will be choirs, ensembles, soloists, praise dancers and poetic voices. Special guest speakers are Pastor Savannah Fitzpatrick, Pastor Gene Bridgman and Pastor Roosevelt Grant. The barbecue rib cook-off winner will be announced. Bring your favorite blanket or lawn chair but no picnic baskets. For more information and details call Pastor Robbins at 334-720-1254 or 334-529-3777.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gospel Festival

A birthday gospel festival for Brother W.T. Brown will be held at 5 p.m. July 7 at the Gospel Singing Center at 513 Fontaine Road in Phenix City. Featuring Chosen Voices from Montezuma, Georgia, Sensational New Life and Gospel Jubiletts.

Vacation Bible School

Landmark Church is holding Vacation Bible School, “Athens, Paul’s Dangerous Journey to Share the Truth,” from 6:30-9 p.m. July 8-12. Age 3 through sixth grade are welcome, register online at landmarkchurchpc.org. The church is located at 270 Lee Road 456 in Phenix City. Call 334-297-4200 for more information.

Revival

Mount Pleasant Baptist Church would like to invite the community to summer revival the following Wednesdays at 7 p.m.: July 10 (Pastor Dawson of New Mount Zion Baptist Church is guest minister) and July 17 (Pastor Davis of Liberty Hill is guest minister). The church is located at 360 Youmans Street in Columbus. Call 706-682-9781 for more information.

10th Anniversary Celebration

Twelve Disciples Baptist Church Family will be observing Pastor Darrion McCoy and First Lady Yvonne McCoy’s 10th anniversary at 3 p.m. July 14. Pastor Ralph Huling from St. James Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. The church is located at 3625 Youmans Street in Columbus.

Pastor Appreciation Service

Holsey Monumental CME Church is holding an annual Pastor Appreciation Service for the Rev. Tommie L. Benjamin at 3:30 p.m. July 14. The church is located at 6028 Buena Vista Road in Columbus. The guest speaker is the Rev. Farrell J. Duncombe of Montgomery, Alabama, former pastor of St. Paul AME Church in Montgomery and former Grand Chaplain of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. No charge for admission and open to the public.

Vacation Bible School

Revelation Missionary Baptist Church is holding Vacation Bible School, “In the Wild: Amazing Encounters with Jesus,” from 6-8:30 p.m. July 15-19. The Rev. Valerie Thompson is pastor. The church is located at 203 R.C. Allen Drive in Columbus. For more information call 706-682-2089.

Revival

Greater New Hope Baptist Church is holding revival at 7 p.m. July 15-19. The Rev. D’eandre Gillespie, pastor of Kingsville Baptist Church, will be the special guest. The church is located at 639 Northstar Drive in Columbus.

Annual Revival Services

Colbert AME Church is holding annual revival services at 7 p.m. EDT nightly July 17-19. The church is located at 19 Colbert Road in Seale, Alabama. The Rev. Willie Harley is pastor, the Rev. Samuel Smith presiding elder and Servant Bishop Harry Seawright presiding prelate. The guest revivalist Wednesday will be the Rev. H.C. McGruder with New Hope Baptist Church; Thursday will be the Rev. Melvin Stafford of Greater Peace and Goodwill AME Church in Phenix City; and Friday will be the . Eddie C. Johnson of Sandville Missionary Baptist Church of Eufaula.

Editor’s Note: Please submit items that you would like to be included in this listing at least two weeks in advance. The deadline to submit items in each Monday at 4 p.m.