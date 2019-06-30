Columbus officials respond to possible drowning in Chattahoochee River

Columbus officials respond to possible drowning in Chattahoochee Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Columbus first responders and Fire and EMS workers were seen responding to a possible drowning in the Chattahoochee River. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Columbus first responders and Fire and EMS workers were seen responding to a possible drowning in the Chattahoochee River.

Columbus officials are responding to a possible drowning incident on the Chattahoochee River near Riverwalk Island.

As of 8:40 p.m., search efforts are focused along the Riverwalk from Riverwalk Island down to Dillingham Street Bridge.

Divers, a search and rescue boat and two first responders on jet skis were seen working in the section of the river in front of the Synovus building. Columbus Police Department officers and Fire and EMS officials were also on the scene.

At least 100 people are gathered on the Riverwalk and surrounding area watching officials as they work, as of 8:35 p.m.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information comes available.