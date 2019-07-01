Officials resume search for 6-year-old drowning victim

Emergency services give update on Chattahoochee River drowning Local emergency responders continue to search for a 6-year-old boy who fell into the Chattahoochee River on Sunday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Local emergency responders continue to search for a 6-year-old boy who fell into the Chattahoochee River on Sunday.

Columbus officials this morning resumed the search for a 6-year-old boy who is believed to have drowned in the Chattahoochee River Sunday night.

Chief Daniel Macon with the Columbus Fire Department said emergency crews responded to a call around 6:45 p.m. June 30 after the child fell into the river below the Waveshaper Island.

Search efforts are focused along the Riverwalk from Riverwalk Island down to Dillingham Street Bridge.

A helicopter was scanning the river with a spotlight around 9 p.m., and divers were on scene until 10:30 p.m., when Georgia Power had to release water. Nine divers are currently in the water searching for the boy.

“We were back out this morning at daybreak with nine boats,” Macon said. “We’re going to be diving and searching all day if needed.”

Georgia Power will be releasing water again at 6 or 7 p.m.

Macon said he did not believe the child was wearing a life jacket.

Officials will hold news briefings at noon and at 4 p.m., unless the child is found sooner.

Officials from Columbus Police Department and Fort Benning are also assisting in the search.